Las Vegas 51s’ Amed Rosario joining Mets Tuesday

Shortstop Amed Rosario, the New York Mets’ top prospect, will join the Mets on Tuesday, general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters Monday.
Rosario, 21, was slashing .328/.367/.466 with 129 hits in 94 games with the 51s this season. He also had seven triple, seven home runs and 58 RBIs.
Rosario is the No. 2 overall prospect per MLB.com and Mets fans have been clamoring for his promotion throughout the season. The shortstop was signed in 2012 as an international free agent for $1.75 million and really started to break out last year at both Class-A Advanced St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton.
Alderson told reporters that first baseman Dominic Smith, the Mets No. 2 prospect, “shouldn’t be far behind.” The Mets traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays before the Trade Deadline, which cleared the way for Smith’s eventual promotion.
More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.