Las Vegas 51s’ Amed Rosario joining Mets Tuesday

Las Vegas 51s shortstop Amed Rosario prepares to bat against Albuquerque Isotopes in the eighth inning at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Las Vegas 51s' Amed Rosario (1) makes it to first base against El Paso during a baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s' Amed Rosario looks to throw to first base during a baseball game against El Paso at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas 51s shortstop Amed Rosario bats against Albuquerque Isotopes in the eighth inning at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Shortstop Amed Rosario, the New York Mets’ top prospect, will join the Mets on Tuesday, general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters Monday.

Rosario, 21, was slashing .328/.367/.466 with 129 hits in 94 games with the 51s this season. He also had seven triple, seven home runs and 58 RBIs.

Rosario is the No. 2 overall prospect per MLB.com and Mets fans have been clamoring for his promotion throughout the season. The shortstop was signed in 2012 as an international free agent for $1.75 million and really started to break out last year at both Class-A Advanced St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton.

Alderson told reporters that first baseman Dominic Smith, the Mets No. 2 prospect, “shouldn’t be far behind.” The Mets traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays before the Trade Deadline, which cleared the way for Smith’s eventual promotion.

