Las Vegas 51s’ Dominic Smith named PCL Player of the Month

Las Vegas first baseman Dominic Smith was named the Pacific Coast League’s Player of the Month on Friday after hitting .385 (42-for-109) in July.

Smith, the New York Mets’ No. 2 prospect, hit 13 doubles and eight home runs as part of his 42 hits in the month. He scored 28 runs and drove in 26.

He had at least one hit in all but three games in July and multiple hits in 16 of 26 games. In his first season in Triple-A, the 22-year-old leads the PCL in hits (146) and doubles (33) while he is third in runs scored (76) and seventh in batting average (.337).

Smith, who has played in all but three games for the 51s this season, looks to be in line for a promotion soon. After shortstop Amed Rosario was called up earlier this week, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters that Smith “shouldn’t be far behind.”

