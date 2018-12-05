Las Vegas 51s’ Don Logan named PCL Executive of the Year

51s president Don Logan was named the 2018 Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
Logan became the first three-time winner of the award in the PCL, voted on annually by the league’s 16 clubs.
“This award is truly deserved, as Don is a huge contributor to the success not just of the 51s but also that of the PCL,” PCL president Branch B. Rickey said in a statement. “Executives across our league value his instincts and unique insights.”
Logan has been with the team for 35 seasons.
More 51s: Follow at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Elaine Emerson at eemerson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.