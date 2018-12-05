51s/Baseball

Las Vegas 51s’ Don Logan named PCL Executive of the Year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2018 - 3:39 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2018 - 3:59 pm

51s president Don Logan was named the 2018 Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Logan became the first three-time winner of the award in the PCL, voted on annually by the league’s 16 clubs.

“This award is truly deserved, as Don is a huge contributor to the success not just of the 51s but also that of the PCL,” PCL president Branch B. Rickey said in a statement. “Executives across our league value his instincts and unique insights.”

Logan has been with the team for 35 seasons.

More 51s: Follow at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Elaine Emerson at eemerson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @E15Emerson on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in 51s/Baseball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
51s/Baseball Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like