Las Vegas 51s pitcher Chris Flexen undergoes knee surgery

Starter Chris Flexen recently underwent surgery on his knee after tearing his meniscus, manager Tony DeFrancesco said.

Flexen, who was 6-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 18 games — 17 starts — for the 51s this season, was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 3. He had also been called up by the Mets four times this season.

DeFrancesco said he wasn’t sure which knee it was. Flexen previously had surgery on his right knee in 2017 to remove a bone chip.

Timelines for the surgery vary but the injury likely ends Flexen’s year as the season — both Triple-A and major league — end in September.

The 51s recently got P.J. Conlon back from the disabled list (dead arm) and saw Corey Oswalt get called up, leaving their five starters currently as Conlon, Drew Gagnon, Cody Martin, Nabil Crismatt and Scott Copeland, who was recently called up from Double-A.

Hanhold on rehab

Reliever Eric Hanhold, who has been out since June 18 with what DeFrancesco said was an oblique injury, has pitched twice on rehab.

He made one two-inning appearance with the Brooklyn Cyclones this week and DeFrancesco said he is scheduled for at least one more outing there.

“From there, they’ll let us know,” DeFrancesco said.

Hanhold was traded to the Mets last year as part of the trade to the Brewers for Neil Walker.

Store to open

As the 51s prepare their move to Las Vegas Ballpark, the team will open up a sales center in Downtown Summerlin later this month, Kevin Orrock, president of Summerlin, said in an emailed statement to the Review-Journal.

“The store will allow patrons to view plans for the ballpark to select and purchase season tickets. It is located under the covered pavilion near Michael Kors,” Orrock said.

The team has been accepting $100 deposits from fans wishing to reserve spots and have priority seating choices for season tickets at the new ballpark.

Upcoming at the Park

The 51s will return home on Thursday to host Reno for four games before heading out on the road again.

Thursday will be Budweiser Dollar Beer Night, Friday will have a postgame fireworks show and on Saturday, the 51s will give away a baseball duffel bag.

