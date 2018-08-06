Las Vegas 51s season ticket prices will increase at new park

Season ticket holders can expect an increase in ticket prices when the team moves across town to Las Vegas Ballpark, whichis currently being constructed in Summerlin, next season.

Rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March 2019. (Howard Hughes Corp.)

The construction site of the new Las Vegas Ballpark, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Summerlin. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin on Thursday, June 7, 2018, with the Golden Knights practice facility, City National, in the background. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Full season tickets this season at Cashman Field currently range from $1,150 on the high end for front row club level seating to $510 for reserved stadium seating.

Next year, the highest season one-year season tickets — home plate prime — will be $1,500 per seat. The lowest price point will be $650 for outfield box seats.

“You’re not going to be able to sit in the same seats for the same price,” team president Don Logan said. “You can’t sit in the front row for what you’d sit in it here. That said, we’re going to have the price points (that) are going to be the same.”

In certain seating areas, half season and quarter season tickets will be available.

Home Plate Diamond seats, which have club access, will be offered for $2,250 for 10-year, seven-year, five-year and three-year plans.

The first row of the Club Prime Section will run at $2,750 with plans starting for three-years while rows 2-6 will be $2,250.

Annual suites, available in 5-year, seven-year and 10-year packages, will be $75,000 per year.

“We tried to have a comparable price for everybody,” Logan said. “There’s a place for a similar amount of money that they’re already spending where they can sit in the new stadium.”

Those in suites and club seats will have in-seat wait service, a private entrance and concourse, access to a private club lounge and private restrooms along with VIP parking.

All season ticket holders, from suites to quarter season, will have a team store discount, priority season seat renewal and location, access to VIP member events and a fan appreciation party, among other things.

The 51s began accepting deposits for 2019 season tickets about a month ago, allowing fans to reserve a spot at the park for $100 per seat. When the time comes, priority to select seats will first go to current season ticket holders, then those who made a deposit and then to the general public.

Minor League Baseball has often branded itself as affordable family entertainment and while Logan said ownership — the Howard Hughes Corporation — has been made aware that there will be some pushback on the price uptick, he still believes the team will have more affordable tickets than other stadiums around town.

“We compared every place in the league, every place in Triple-A baseball, every new stadium,” Logan said. “We’re still going to be way cheaper than any other venues in Las Vegas.”

