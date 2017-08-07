Las Vegas 51s settle in after Amed Rosario’s promotion to Mets

In the five games the Las Vegas 51s have played without Amed Rosario, Gavin Cecchini has mostly slid back to his old position.

After much anticipation, Amed Rosario’s major league debut has come and gone.

The shortstop got one hit in each of his first four games before going hitless Saturday and Sunday. Two of those hits were triples.

Through his first six games, the shortstop is hitting .182, has scored two runs and driven in one.

He’s also struck out 10 times.

Meanwhile, life moves forward for the 51s without their star shortstop.

Gavin Cecchini has mostly moved back to his old position, playing shortstop for five games with Matt Reynolds starting there one night. With both Rosario and Cecchini in Triple-A to start the season, Cecchini had moved to second base after coming up through the system as a shortstop.

Along with Cecchini and Reynolds, Phillip Evans, Josh Rodriguez and Jio Mier also can play shortstop.

Bradford picks up first win

Las Vegan Chasen Bradford, called up the same day as Rosario, picked up his first major league win Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. He threw two scoreless innings and struck out two. For his efforts, he donned the Mets’ bejeweled crown and an orange-and-blue robe.

The right-handed Bradford has appeared in seven games with New York and has a 5.06 ERA.

He has walked four and struck out 11 in 10 2/3 innings.

Pill to disabled list

The 51s placed Tyler Pill on the disabled list Friday. Manager Pedro Lopez said he had some discomfort in his arm and did not know how long Pill might be sidelined.

“I think he’s going to get checked because he’s a 40-man guy,” Lopez said. “We’ve just got to wait and see.”

Pill is 4-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 13 starts this season with the 51s.

Upcoming at the ballpark

The longest homestand of the season will continue Monday with the first of a four-game set against Reno.

The 51s are 5-3 this season against the Aces in two series, both in Reno.

They will host the Aces for two series in August.

The 51s will have Smith’s Value Menu Monday to begin the series, will play as the Reyes de Plata on Tuesday and have Budweiser Dollar Beer Night on Wednesday.

