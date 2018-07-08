Las Vegas 51s split doubleheader with Fresno

51s second baseman Jeff McNeil (12) throws out a runner during Las Vegas' home matchup with the Reno Aces on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

FRESNO, Calif. — Jeff McNeil drew a bases-loaded walk in the third inning, leading the Las Vegas 51s to a 5-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jacob Rhame got Jack Mayfield to fly out with a runner on first to end the game for his ninth save of the season.

Cody Asche scored on McNeil’s walk to give the 51s a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a groundout.

Trailing 5-1, the Grizzlies cut into the deficit with three runs in the sixth inning, including a double by Nick Tanielu that scored Yordan Alvarez.

Starter Nabil Crismatt (1-0) got the win while Reymin Guduan (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

AJ Reed hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 2-1 win over the Las Vegas 51s in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Reed scored Antonio Nunez and Myles Straw and provided all the offense for Fresno.

In the top of the first, Las Vegas took the lead on a solo home run by Matthew den Dekker.

Fresno right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Harol Gonzalez (0-1) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing two runs and four hits over six innings. Brendan McCurry pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his 10th save of the season.

Fresno improved to 8-4 against Las Vegas this season.