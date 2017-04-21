Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes to undergo MRI on left hamstring

Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) hits a three RBI home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring and manager Terry Collins called the injury “a concern.”

Cespedes, 31, suffered the hamstring injury while running to second base in the fifth inning Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cespedes, who said it felt like a “shock” in his hamstring, was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday, though both he and Collins are hopeful he will miss only a couple of days.

“It’s not a cramp,” Cespedes said after the 6-4 loss at Citi Field. “It felt like a shock. I’ve had this type of injury before. This time it doesn’t feel as serious.”

Cespedes, who signed a four-year, $110 million deal in the offseason, is hitting .263 with six home runs and 10 RBIs in 16 games this season.

“Any time you’re talking about a hamstring, it’s a concern,” Collins said. “When you talk about a hamstring and a guy like that, with his muscle strength, you’ve got to be careful.”