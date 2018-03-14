MILB announces rule changes

Starting this year, mound visits for Triple-A teams will be limited to six, there will be a 15-second pitch timer and most importantly, once a game reaches extra innings, each inning will begin with a runner on second base.

Minor League Baseball announced a series of rule changes Wednesday, created with Major League Baseball, as it continues to address what it perceives as a pace-of-play problem.

Starting this year, mound visits for Triple-A teams will be limited to six, there will be a 15-second pitch timer and most importantly, once a game reaches extra innings, each inning will begin with a runner on second base.

That runner will be the previous hitter in the batting order.

“We believe these changes to extra innings will enhance the fans’ enjoyment of the game and will become something that the fans will look forward to on nights where the game is tied late in the contest,” MILB president Pat O’Conner said in a statement. “Player safety has been an area of growing concern for our partners at the Major League Baseball level and the impact that lengthy extra innings games has on pitchers, position players and an entire organization was something that needed to be addressed.”

MILB will allow a grace period for the first 15 days of the season (April 5-19), giving warnings to players. Starting April 20, the new rules will be enforced.

“We feel that limiting mound visits and decreasing the amount of time between pitches with no runners on base will improve the pace of play and make it a more enjoyable experience for our fans,” O’Conner said.

