Mountain Ridge Little League’s team was in attendance for the first game of the 51s’ best-of-five series with the Reno Aces.

Members of the Mountain Ridge Little League baseball team throw out ceremonial first pitches before the Las Vegas 51s take on the Reno Aces in Game 1 of their PCL Conference Championship Series at Cashman Field Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2014. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas 51s weren’t the only high-achieving baseball team at Cashman Field Wednesday night.

Mountain Ridge’s players threw out ceremonial first pitches and visited with the team.

The 51s tied Reno for the best record in the Pacific Coast League this season.