Nashville lowers boom early, 51s lose 5th straight

Las Vegas has now lost 10 of 13 since the All-Star break.

Las Vegas 51s Donovan Hand Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The 51s were likely fairly happy to be leaving Memphis. Afterall, their trip there wasn’t kind to them.

But after being swept by the Pacific Coast League’s top team — the Redbirds — things didn’t get much better in their first game in Nashville.

The Sounds beat up on Las Vegas 10-4, handing the 51s their sixth straight loss. Las Vegas has lost 10 of 13 since the All-Star break.

Nashville got to Las Vegas starter Donovan Hand early and often, pounding him for 10 runs on 14 hits in just 3 2/3 innings.

The Sounds scored twice in the first inning on a Matt Olson two-run shot. They added three more in the second and five more in the fourth. Hand gave up four home runs, including two to Mark Canha.

“(He) just (made) too many mistakes over the middle of the plate up in the zone against a good-hitting ballclub,” manager Pedro Lopez said. “He got hit around.”

After being forced into a bullpen game Monday after Tyler Pill was called up by the Mets, the 51s were hoping for a longer performance from Hand to preserve a tired bullpen.

They didn’t get that.

Jonathan Albaladejo, recently signed from the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Independent League, was a bright spot.

Albaladejo had been a starter with Bridgeport. He was supposed to start Monday but didn’t make it to the team in time because of travel delays.

So, the 51s (37-66) summoned him from the bullpen Tuesday and he tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

“It’s a good addition. He did a good job tonight and basically got that bullpen healthy for tomorrow’s game,” Lopez said.

He gave up just four hits.

“He’s got really good command of his pitches and he did a really good job for us,” Lopez said.

Las Vegas managed just two hits in six innings off Nashville (48-54) starter Jharel Cotton, who was rehabbing from a blister.

“I thought that he worked ahead,” Lopez said. “He’s got pretty good stuff. And worked ahead and just put us away with good pitches and whenever you face good pitching like that, you really have to tip your hat.”

Up next

Who: 51s vs. Nashville Sounds

When: 5:05 p.m. today

Where: First Tennessee Park

Starters: Wilfredo Boscan (4-9, 5.07 ERA) vs. Jesse Hahn (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Next five

Thursday: 51s at Nashville, 5:05 p.m.

Friday: 51s at Nashville, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday: Colorado Springs at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday: Colorado Springs at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday: Colorado Springs at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Update

The Mets signed Jonathan Albaladejo from the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Atlantic League and assigned him to Las Vegas. He pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday. Albaladejo was 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in 16 starts thisyear.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.