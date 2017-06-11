New York Mets option 2 infielders, pitcher to Las Vegas 51s

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Tyler Pill (20) during a game against Tacoma at Cashman Field Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Reinforcements are on the way.

The New York Mets made multiple roster moves this weekend as they activated Steven Matz, Yoenis Cespedes and Seth Lugo from the disabled list.

And the trickle down should help the 51s.

Infielders Matt Reynolds and T.J. Rivera were optioned along with starter Tyler Pill.

In addition, Sean Gilmartin was designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster for Lugo, who had been on the 60-day disabled list. Gilmartin was 2-2 with a 7.05 ERA with the 51s, picking up the win in Saturday’s game.

The 51s will have to clear roster spots to add two more players, though manager Pedro Lopez said Saturday night that he didn’t know what those moves would be.

He wasn’t sure how playing time would be divided, either, with Reynolds and Rivera joining a crowded infield.

Dominic Smith, Gavin Cecchini and Amed Rosario — three of the organization’s top prospects — will need to get consistent playing time at first base, second base and shortstop, respectively, likely leaving Rivera and Reynolds mostly at third base and in left field.

“I’ve still got to talk to (Director of Minor League Operations) Ian (Levin) and the front office and find out what the playing time’s going to be,” Lopez said. “I’m pretty sure that they’re going to play on a daily basis, but where I don’t know. We’ve still got to make some moves. They’re not here yet. I’ve got to talk to Ian and see how that’s going to work.”

Reynolds, before his call up, primarily was playing in left field.

Rivera, in his short time at Triple-A this season, was mostly at third base. That’s where he played primarily last season, too, when he won the Pacific Coast League’s batting title.

Pill should slot easily back into the rotation. He was 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA before his call up.

Voting update

The latest Triple-A All-Star Game voting update released Thursday saw movement upward and downward for 51s players.

Rosario, who had a grip on the top spot among PCL shortstops, fell to second behind Nashville’s Franklin Barreto.

Smith moved from fourth to fifth in voting among first basemen, while Brandon Nimmo moved from fourth to third. Third among outfielders, if voting ended today, Nimmo would be in the game.

Pill is now fifth among starting pitchers, despite his call up to the Mets, while Xorge Carrillo is now fourth among catchers.

Upcoming at the Park

The 51s will return to Cashman Field after their 11-game road trip and an off day on Monday.

Their series with Sacramento runs Tuesday to Friday. The 51s will feature Budweiser Dollar Beer Night on Thursday and have postgame fireworks on Friday.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.