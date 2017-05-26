New York Mets promote Tyler Pill from Las Vegas 51s

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Tyler Pill (20) during a game against Tacoma at Cashman Field Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

The New York Mets promoted starter Tyler Pill on Friday, adding him to the 40-man roster. Pill, who was scheduled to start on Friday for the 51s in Round Rock, Texas, is 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in seven starts with Las Vegas this year.

Pill, a 2011 fourth-round pick, has a career 4.01 minor league ERA in the Mets’ system. Prior to this season, he appeared in Las Vegas in the three previous seasons, never posting an ERA lower than 5.60.

To make room for Pill on the 25-man roster, the Mets demoted Rafael Montero, who has been ineffective in New York. Montero has an 8.24 ERA in 13 games with the Mets (two starts) this season. Montero, did however have two nice starts for the 51s earlier this year, posting a 1.74 ERA after giving up just two runs in 10 1/3 innings pitched.

Seth Lugo (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, though the timetable for return remains the same. Lugo was put on the 10-day disabled list on April 2, retroactive to March 30, so he will be eligible to return soon. He has already started pitching in rehab outings for the St. Lucie Mets.

