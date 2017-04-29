ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
51s/Baseball

New York Mets put Cespedes on DL, recall Gilmartin

By Betsy Helfand Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2017 - 5:09 pm
 

After Yoenis Cespedes exited with a hamstring strain Thursday, the Mets officially put the star left fielder on the disabled list Friday.

To fill out their 25-man roster, the Mets called up pitcher Sean Gilmartin, who had just been optioned back to 51s on Wednesday.

Gilmartin arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday and spent some time at Cashman Field before turning around to meet the Mets in Washington.

The lefty started the season in the 51s rotation and made one start before being recalled April 14. He was sent down April 20 before being called up the next day, never actually leaving New York.

Between all the roster moves, he’s barely pitched since the season began. Aside from his three-inning start in Las Vegas, he made one scoreless appearance for the Mets.

Gilmartin was supposed to pitch Sunday. Tyler Pill is now scheduled to start that day.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like