New York Mets put Cespedes on DL, recall Gilmartin

Las Vegas starting pitcher Sean Gilmartin delivers to Round Rock in the first inning at Cashman Field in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. Las Vegas won 7-5 in 12 innings. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

After Yoenis Cespedes exited with a hamstring strain Thursday, the Mets officially put the star left fielder on the disabled list Friday.

To fill out their 25-man roster, the Mets called up pitcher Sean Gilmartin, who had just been optioned back to 51s on Wednesday.

Gilmartin arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday and spent some time at Cashman Field before turning around to meet the Mets in Washington.

The lefty started the season in the 51s rotation and made one start before being recalled April 14. He was sent down April 20 before being called up the next day, never actually leaving New York.

Between all the roster moves, he’s barely pitched since the season began. Aside from his three-inning start in Las Vegas, he made one scoreless appearance for the Mets.

Gilmartin was supposed to pitch Sunday. Tyler Pill is now scheduled to start that day.

