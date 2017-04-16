Pedro Lopez adapts to challenges of Triple-A

Las Vegas 51s manager Pedro Lopez (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

Las Vegas 51s Phillip Evans faces the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 16, 2017. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Adam Wilk faces the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Adam Wilk faces the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Adam Wilk faces the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Pedro Lopez is used to having players taken from him with little notice. After all, he’s been a minor league manager since 2001 and it’s commonplace.

But the new 51s manager has found the process a little different — and a little more difficult — at the Triple-A level.

Less than two full weeks into the season, he’s already seen his closer, Paul Sewald, taken and returned from the Mets and had his scheduled starting pitcher for Friday, Sean Gilmartin, summoned late Thursday night.

“It’s easier to get guys from here to the big leagues than it is Double-A to here. Last year, (the 51s staff), they were in trouble and they took guys from me but I needed to make sure we could cover the game,” Lopez said. “Stuff happens, it happened there. It happens here but I think it happens more frequently here than it does over there.”

It’s an inevitability of life in the minors. Players will be taken and rosters will be short at times. Just this weekend, a pitcher, Gilmartin, was taken and an infielder, T.J. Rivera, was returned, leaving somewhat of a roster imbalance and a hole in the rotation.

“It’s a lot harder but I think the one thing is I’ve got to make sure that I do my homework,” Lopez said.

This week, that meant trying to balance a bullpen that had to throw seven innings on Wednesday, cover for Gilmartin’s absence on Friday and throw five innings the next day as the day’s starter — Wilfredo Boscan — is still being held to a pitch count while also trying to get reliever Erik Goeddel 100 percent healthy.

“I always have taken pride on that part of the game on my side is trying to manage that bullpen and trying to make sure that guys get their work in and then I can pitch guys regularly but at the same time not getting people hurt,” Lopez said. “I don’t think it’s going to be any different but I just think I’ve got to put a little more time into it this year than I did last year and it’ll work out.”

Rivera return gives 51s loaded infield

Lopez’s next challenge includes trying to manage a loaded infield.

With Dominic Smith at first, Gavin Cecchini at second and Amed Rosario at shortstop, it then becomes somewhat of a juggling act between Rivera, Matt Reynolds and Phillip Evans.

Before Rivera’s arrival, Lopez was primarily playing Reynolds in left and Evans at third, though they had switched a couple times.

Sunday, Reynolds was in center for the second time this season and Evans was in left with Rivera at third.

Lopez said Rivera was supposed to see some time in left, too.

Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.