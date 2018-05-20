Rainiers rally to top 51s in Tacoma

Relievers Dario Alvarez and Mike Morin shut down the 51s over the last three innings on Saturday as the host Tacoma Rainiers rallied for a 10-6 victory at Cheney Stadium.
Alvarez, a lefty, pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one.
Morin pitched a scoreless ninth, walking one and striking out one.
The 51s (17-25) led 6-4 after four innings but Tacoma scored three in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to push ahead 9-6.
John Andreoli doubled home a pair of runs in the Tacoma fifth-inning outburst. Mike Marjama, with an RBI-double, and Ian Miller, with a run-scoring single, sparked the two-run sixth.
Starter Rob Whalen (6-2) was the winner for Tacoma (22-21). He pitched six innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, two earned.
The Rainiers made three errors in the fourth when the 51s scored five runs.
Whalen retired seven in a row before giving way to Alvarez in the seventh.
Matthew den Dekker and Ty Kelley each had two hits for the 51s.
More 51s: Follow Las Vegas 51s coverage at reviewjournal.com/51s and @