Rainiers rally to top 51s in Tacoma

May 19, 2018 - 11:12 pm
 

Relievers Dario Alvarez and Mike Morin shut down the 51s over the last three innings on Saturday as the host Tacoma Rainiers rallied for a 10-6 victory at Cheney Stadium.

Alvarez, a lefty, pitched two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one.

Morin pitched a scoreless ninth, walking one and striking out one.

The 51s (17-25) led 6-4 after four innings but Tacoma scored three in the fifth and twice more in the sixth to push ahead 9-6.

John Andreoli doubled home a pair of runs in the Tacoma fifth-inning outburst. Mike Marjama, with an RBI-double, and Ian Miller, with a run-scoring single, sparked the two-run sixth.

Starter Rob Whalen (6-2) was the winner for Tacoma (22-21). He pitched six innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, two earned.

The Rainiers made three errors in the fourth when the 51s scored five runs.

Whalen retired seven in a row before giving way to Alvarez in the seventh.

Matthew den Dekker and Ty Kelley each had two hits for the 51s.

