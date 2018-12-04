Red Sox say they’ll visit White House to celebrate World Series

The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiles as he walks the red carpet prior to the premiere of "The 2018 World Series: Damage Done," documentary production that captures video moments of the Red Sox's march towards the 2018 World Series Championship, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy, right, and Dave Dombrowski, left, the team's president of baseball operations, arrive for the premiere of "The 2018 World Series: Damage Done," documentary production that captures video moments of the Red Sox's march towards the 2018 World Series Championship, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster walks the red carpet prior to the premiere of "The 2018 World Series: Damage Done," documentary production that captures video moments of the Red Sox's march towards the 2018 World Series Championship, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

“We’ve accepted and we’re going to see if there’s a date that works,” team President Sam Kennedy said Monday night before the premiere of the ballclub’s 2018 highlight video.

Once a standard, non-partisan perk of winning it all, the traditional champions’ visit to Washington has become more politicized. Some teams have declined invitations from President Donald Trump; in other cases, individual players stayed home.

Kennedy says it’s up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

“Like in the past, it’s an invitation. It’s not a mandatory, command performance,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for these guys to get the recognition they deserve for a world championship.”

Manager Alex Cora said he’ll be there.

A native of Puerto Rico, Cora has been vocal in his call for the president to do more in the wake of Hurricane Maria that devastated the island.

“I’m going to use my platform the right way,” he said. “I’m not going there to embarrass anybody.”