Sean Gilmartin called up by Mets, T.J. Rivera sent down to 51s

Las Vegas 51s Sean Gilmartin (36) at Cashman Field during media day on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The New York Mets called up left-hander Sean Gilmartin on Friday and optioned infielder T.J. Rivera back to the Triple-A 51s to make space on the roster.

Gilmartin, who was supposed to start for the 51s on Friday, was summoned after the Mets needed to use their entire bullpen Thursday in a 16-inning win over the Miami Marlins. Logan Taylor will start in his place for the 51s.

Meanwhile, the lefty Kyle Regnault was reassigned from Double-A Binghamton to Las Vegas and is on the active roster on Friday. Regnault has pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings at Binghamton this season.

Rivera, who spent most of the season in Triple-A last year, will not be on the 51s’ active roster Friday as he is in transit. Rivera won the Triple-A batting crown (.353) on the final day last season, edging out teammate Brandon Nimmo.

Closer Paul Sewald, who was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday when outfielder Juan Lagares returned to the Mets from the disabled list, was back with the 51s and available Friday.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.