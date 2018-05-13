Second baseman Gavin Cecchini nearing return after injuring foot

Cecchini was hit by a pitch on the foot May 9 and crumpled into the ground, needing assistance to leave the field.

Las Vegas 51s second baseman Gavin Cecchini looks for a pop fly while playing against the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Second baseman Gavin Cecchini is nearing a return after missing four games with a foot injury.

On Friday, manager Tony DeFrancesco said Cecchini couldn’t put any pressure on his bruised foot and was around 30 percent, potentially requiring a trip to the disabled list.

But Saturday, the 51s got some good news on the second baseman, who was feeling a bit better.

“He took ground balls, took some swings in the cage,” DeFrancesco said Saturday. “Said the pain had decreased so hopefully a day or two here.”

He said Cecchini ran at about 80 percent on Saturday and team officials were hopeful that he could return Monday.

Getting Cecchini back will help a lineup that has seen recent injuries to David Thompson (hand), Bryce Brentz (foot) and a call up to Dominic Smith, though Smith could be on his way back soon with Jay Bruce expected to return from paternity leave.

Cecchini was hitting .294/.342/.468 with 32 hits in 30 games before suffering the injury.

Guillorme collects first hit

Shortstop Luis Guillorme collected his first major league hit Sunday for the Mets against Philadelphia.

Guillorme, pinch hitting for pitcher Jacob deGrom in the second inning, singled to center.

The 23-year-old was hitting .300/.394/.433 in 28 games with the 51s before earning his first call up on May 9.

He also scored a run on May 11, serving as a pinch runner.

Upcoming at the park

The 51s have two more home games in their series against Albuquerque before leaving town.

Monday will be Smith’s Value Menu Monday, when fans can buy food at discounted prices. Tuesday the 51s will play as their alter ego “Reyes de Plata.”

After that, the 51s will start an eight-game road trip with stops at Tacoma and Sacramento before returning May 25.

