Smith leads 51s to win over Tacoma

Las Vegas 51s first baseman Dominic Smith (22) reacts while playing the El Paso Chihuahuas during the opening day baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

TACOMA, Wash. — Dominic Smith doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs as the Las Vegas 51s topped the Tacoma Rainiers 8-3 on Thursday.

Matthew den Dekker homered and singled with three runs and three RBIs for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, den Dekker advanced to second on a walk by Ty Kelly and then scored on a single by Smith.

Tacoma answered in the bottom of the frame when Jayson Werth hit a two-run home run to take a one-run lead.

The 51s later added two runs in the third and fourth innings and three in the sixth to secure the victory.

Las Vegas starter P.J. Conlon (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Roenis Elias (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings. Tim Peterson pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season.

