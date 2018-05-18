Smith leads 51s to win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Dominic Smith doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs as the Las Vegas 51s topped the Tacoma Rainiers 8-3 on Thursday.
Matthew den Dekker homered and singled with three runs and three RBIs for Las Vegas.
Las Vegas started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, den Dekker advanced to second on a walk by Ty Kelly and then scored on a single by Smith.
Tacoma answered in the bottom of the frame when Jayson Werth hit a two-run home run to take a one-run lead.
The 51s later added two runs in the third and fourth innings and three in the sixth to secure the victory.
Las Vegas starter P.J. Conlon (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Roenis Elias (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings. Tim Peterson pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season.
