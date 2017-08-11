Southern Nevada Blue Sox fall in American Legion World Series opener

The Southern Nevada Blue Sox fell 9-1 to Creighton Prep (Nebraska) on Thursday in the first round of the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Southern Nevada Blue Sox's Jack-Thomas Wold (19) reacts after making a home run against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the American Legion Baseball Nevada State Tournament championship game at Earl E. Wilson stadium at UNLV. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

After rolling through the state and regional tournaments, the Southern Nevada Blue Sox’s quest for a national baseball title hit a speed bump Thursday.

The Blue Sox fell 9-1 to Creighton Prep (Nebraska) in the first round of the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. The first round is pool play, with the winners and runners-up of each pool advancing.

The Blue Sox (54-8) surrendered two runs in the first inning and trailed 9-0 before Jack Wold doubled in Ryne Nelson with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Wold had two of the team’s four hits.

The nine runs allowed were the most by the Blue Sox since July 16 against Aliso Niguel (California). That was also the last time they lost after going 17-0 in-state during the summer, and went undefeated during the state and region tournaments.

The Blue Sox will play Shrewsbury (Massachusetts) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. They are off Saturday, then play Midland (Michigan) at 9 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

More preps: See all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.