Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) throws a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, May 6, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been charged with assault.

Toronto police declined to say Tuesday whether it was domestic assault. Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu says the charge is for one count of assault, and provided no further details.

The 23-year-old reliever is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

Major League Baseball says in a statement it “takes all allegations of this nature very seriously” and is investigating. The Blue Jays did not immediately comment.

In 15 appearances this season, Osuna has a 2.93 ERA with nine saves. The native of Mexico is in his fourth season.

The Blue Jays open a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle.