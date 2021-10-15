Aces’ A’ja Wilson honored after another stellar season

Aces star forward A’ja Wilson was named to the All-WNBA second team Friday. She averaged 18.6 points and career highs of 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives past Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) in the fourth quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aces star forward A’ja Wilson was named to the All-WNBA second team Friday.

Wilson led the Aces to a 24-8 record and the league’s No. 2 seed this season, averaging 18.6 points and career highs of 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She led the WNBA in free throws (169) and finished second in free-throw attempts (193).

She was a first-team pick in 2020, averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds en route to WNBA MVP honors.

Wilson earned 18 first-team votes and 29 second-team votes, giving her 177 points — the most among second-team honorees. A panel comprised of the league’s media and broadcasters selected the teams. First-place votes were worth five points and second-place votes three.

The Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones (245 points) and Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart (197) were the first-team selections at forward. The Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner (197) was the first-team center. Phoenix guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (212) and Seattle guard Jewell Loyd (150) round out the first team.

Wilson is joined on the second team by Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, Washington Mystics forward Tina Charles, Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale and Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot.

First-team honorees receive a $10,300 bonus and second-team picks $5,150.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.