Aces continue road swing with trip to Atlanta

Even after a loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in which they scored a season-low 62 points, the Aces still lead the WNBA in offensive rating.

Las Vegas Aces' Aja Wilson (22) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun's Jonquel Jones (35) during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Dana Jensen/The Day via AP)

Game day

Who: Aces at Atlanta Dream

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Gateway College Arena at College Park, Atlanta

TV: NBA TV, MyLVTV

Reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson will look to shake off her worst outing of the season. She shot 1 of 15 and scored four points Tuesday, but is in the midst of another tremendous season, averaging 18.8 points and a career-high 9.3 rebounds. Liz Cambage teams with her in the post, averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

About the Dream (6-18): It’s been a whirlwind of a season for the Dream, who are on their third coach and have struggled to find consistency. Courtney Williams is among the WNBA’s best guards and leads Atlanta in scoring with 16.3 points per game. Several other key contributors are injured, and the injuries have affected continuity. The Dream are statistically the league’s worst defensive team, allowing 108.3 points per 100 possessions. The Aces scored a franchise-record 118 points against Atlanta in the first meeting July 4.

