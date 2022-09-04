Aces dominate overtime, beat Storm to take 2-1 series lead

The victory gave the Aces a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series semifinal series. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Seattle.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes around Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes over the defense of Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Sue Bird begins an offensive run during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, left, grabs the ball away from Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, right, during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Jackie Young sent Sunday’s game into overtime with a layup at the buzzer, and the Aces took it from there to beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The victory gave the Aces a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series semifinal series. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Seattle.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 34 points and had 11 rebounds, and Chelsea Gray had 29 and 12 assists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.