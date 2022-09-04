Aces dominate overtime, beat Storm to take 2-1 series lead
The victory gave the Aces a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series semifinal series. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Seattle.
Jackie Young sent Sunday’s game into overtime with a layup at the buzzer, and the Aces took it from there to beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 at Climate Pledge Arena.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 34 points and had 11 rebounds, and Chelsea Gray had 29 and 12 assists.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
