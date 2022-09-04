106°F
Aces dominate overtime, beat Storm to take 2-1 series lead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2022 - 2:15 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes around Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart durin ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes around Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes over the defense of Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes over the defense of Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Sue Bird begins an offensive run during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal ...
Sue Bird begins an offensive run during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) dur ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, left, grabs the ball away from Las Vegas Aces center Kia ...
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, left, grabs the ball away from Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, right, during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) duri ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Jackie Young sent Sunday’s game into overtime with a layup at the buzzer, and the Aces took it from there to beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The victory gave the Aces a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series semifinal series. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Seattle.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 34 points and had 11 rebounds, and Chelsea Gray had 29 and 12 assists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

