Aces falter late in road loss to Los Angeles Sparks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2019 - 9:08 pm
 

Kayla McBride scored 19 points Thursday night, but the Aces sputtered in the fourth quarter en route to a 76-68 road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center.

Dearica Hamby had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Las Vegas, and Liz Cambage added nine points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

