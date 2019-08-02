Aces falter late in road loss to Los Angeles Sparks

Kayla McBride scored 19 points Thursday night, but the Aces sputtered in the fourth quarter en route to a 76-68 road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks at Staples Center.

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) moves the ball against Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dearica Hamby had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Las Vegas, and Liz Cambage added nine points.

