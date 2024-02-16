60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces guard congratulates Iowa star on breaking her scoring record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2024 - 5:10 pm
 
Updated February 15, 2024 - 5:18 pm
Iowa players, including guard Caitlin Clark, right foreground, huddle before the team's NCAA co ...
Iowa players, including guard Caitlin Clark, right foreground, huddle before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum dances on stage during her team’s celebration of their ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum dances on stage during her team’s celebration of their WNBA basketball championship win against the New York Liberty at Toshiba Plaza on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kelsey Plum’s scoring record is no more.

The Aces guard ended her collegiate career at Washington with the most points in women’s basketball history with 3,527. Iowa senior Caitlin Clark surpassed that total Thursday night by scoring the Hawkeyes’ first eight points of the game against Michigan.

Clark set the record with a deep 3-pointer to give Iowa an 8-6 lead with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Clark, a two-time consensus All-American, set the record in 13 fewer games than it took Plum. Clark is averaging 28.2 points per game during her career, while Plum averaged 25.4.

Plum congratulated Clark ahead of time Sunday.

“Congratulations on the record, and really your entire season!” Plum wrote on X. “I appreciate what you do for the game, much respect and love! See you at the next level, hopefully sooner than later.”

Plum has had a decorated professional career since her playing days with the Huskies. She’s a two-time WNBA champion with the Aces, a two-time All Star and won the league’s sixth player of the year award in 2021.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
2
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
3
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
4
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
5
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Aces bring back 2 old faces, sign 2 new ones as free agency opens
Aces bring back 2 old faces, sign 2 new ones as free agency opens
2-time WNBA MVP re-signs with Aces after injury-shortened season
2-time WNBA MVP re-signs with Aces after injury-shortened season
Raiders star won’t participate in NFL’s Pro Bowl Games
Raiders star won’t participate in NFL’s Pro Bowl Games
Check out the Las Vegas Super Bowl jerseys for the Chiefs, 49ers
Check out the Las Vegas Super Bowl jerseys for the Chiefs, 49ers
Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl
Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl
UNLV adds ACC opponent to 2024 home football schedule
UNLV adds ACC opponent to 2024 home football schedule