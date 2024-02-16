Aces guard congratulates Iowa star on breaking her scoring record

Aces guard Kelsey Plum sent a congratulatory message to Iowa star Caitlin Clark with her NCAA scoring record about to be broken Thursday.

Kelsey Plum’s scoring record is no more.

The Aces guard ended her collegiate career at Washington with the most points in women’s basketball history with 3,527. Iowa senior Caitlin Clark surpassed that total Thursday night by scoring the Hawkeyes’ first eight points of the game against Michigan.

Clark set the record with a deep 3-pointer to give Iowa an 8-6 lead with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Clark, a two-time consensus All-American, set the record in 13 fewer games than it took Plum. Clark is averaging 28.2 points per game during her career, while Plum averaged 25.4.

Plum congratulated Clark ahead of time Sunday.

“Congratulations on the record, and really your entire season!” Plum wrote on X. “I appreciate what you do for the game, much respect and love! See you at the next level, hopefully sooner than later.”

Plum has had a decorated professional career since her playing days with the Huskies. She’s a two-time WNBA champion with the Aces, a two-time All Star and won the league’s sixth player of the year award in 2021.

