Aces point guard signs contract extension

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) runs toward the bench during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Point guard Chelsea Gray has signed a contract extension with the Aces, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal adds one year to her current agreement, providing a fully protected $196,267 for 2025, according to Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats. That figure was the league max in 2022, when Las Vegas extended her to a two-year deal.

Gray, 31, averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds last season, her second with the Aces after being signed as an unrestricted free agent.

Gray, who injured her foot in the 2023 WNBA Finals and missed the title-clinching Game 4 against the New York Liberty, was present Sunday and Monday at the Aces’ training camp, but she did not suit up in practice gear or participate.

