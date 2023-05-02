86°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces single game, group tickets to go on sale Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2023 - 5:43 pm
 
Aces fans cheer as the team takes the court to face the Seattle Storm for the first half of the ...
Aces fans cheer as the team takes the court to face the Seattle Storm for the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 1 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces will put single game tickets, group tickets and flex plans on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the 2023 season.

Single game tickets to all 20 home games start as low as $10. Group tickets for parties of 10 or more are available for purchase through the Aces.

Flex plans are five-game packages built around a series of theme games and marquee matchups, including the Aces’ home opening weekend that will include the banner unveiling, ring night and features fan giveaways. The flex plan also features a rematch with the Connecticut Sun, the Aces’ opponent in the 2022 WNBA Finals, both New York Liberty visits and the regular-season finale at T-Mobile Arena.

The team also announced it has sold approximately 5,200 season tickets.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
2
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
3
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
4
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
5
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game
WNBA Finals preview? Aces announce high-profile preseason game
Battle for Vegas featuring Knights, Raiders returns for 4th year
Battle for Vegas featuring Knights, Raiders returns for 4th year
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
Knights’ schedule for first-round playoff series with Jets announced
As demand at The Sphere skyrockets, U2 adds more dates
As demand at The Sphere skyrockets, U2 adds more dates
NFL fans will be paying more to watch games on Sunday
NFL fans will be paying more to watch games on Sunday
MSG Sphere show to run up to 4 times a day
MSG Sphere show to run up to 4 times a day