Aces single game, group tickets to go on sale Tuesday

The Las Vegas Aces will put single game tickets, group tickets and flex plans on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the 2023 season.

Aces fans cheer as the team takes the court to face the Seattle Storm for the first half of their WNBA semifinals game 1 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Single game tickets to all 20 home games start as low as $10. Group tickets for parties of 10 or more are available for purchase through the Aces.

Flex plans are five-game packages built around a series of theme games and marquee matchups, including the Aces’ home opening weekend that will include the banner unveiling, ring night and features fan giveaways. The flex plan also features a rematch with the Connecticut Sun, the Aces’ opponent in the 2022 WNBA Finals, both New York Liberty visits and the regular-season finale at T-Mobile Arena.

The team also announced it has sold approximately 5,200 season tickets.

