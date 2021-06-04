105°F
Aces

Aces to conclude road trip in Washington against Mystics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2021 - 1:24 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game S ...
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Game Day

Who: Aces vs. Washington Mystics

When: 10 a.m., Saturday

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington

TV: ABC

About the Aces (6-3): Star forward A’ja Wilson is in the midst of another spectacular season, averaging 19 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. She had season highs of 30 points and 13 rebounds in a victory Thursday over the New York Liberty. Third-year guard Jackie Young is averaging a career-high 13.9 points to go with 4.3 rebounds. Point guard Chelsea Gray directs the WNBA’s most efficient offense, averaging 12.3 points and 6.7 assists per game.

About the Mystics (2-4): Forward Tina Charles is one of the league’s best all-around players, presenting matchup problems in the post and on the perimeter. She’s averaging a career-high 26.7 points, which would set a WNBA single-season record should she sustain it. Ariel Atkins remains one of the league’s best guards, averaging 16 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Former WNBA MVP and Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has not yet played this season as she works her way back from back surgery.

Sam Gordon Review-Journal

THE LATEST
New York Liberty's Joyner Holmes (10) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Alanna Smith during the fir ...
Aces sign Joyner Holmes, waive Emma Cannon
By / RJ

Joyner Holmes, 23, was the No. 19 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft and played in 19 games for the New York Liberty last season, averaging 2.9 points in 10 minutes per game.