55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Aces

Aces to lose Kayla McBride, add Chelsea Gray

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 4:04 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) moves the ball against Chicago Sky during the first half of ...
Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) moves the ball against Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Los Angeles Sparks Chelsea Gray #12 in action against the New York Liberty during a WNBA basket ...
Los Angeles Sparks Chelsea Gray #12 in action against the New York Liberty during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. The Liberty won the game 83-78. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) defends the lane from Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) defends the lane from Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces are losing star guard Kayla McBride to the Minnesota Lynx, but are adding an All-Star in the backcourt in Chelsea Gray from the Los Angeles Sparks.

WNBA free agents can begin signing with teams Monday.

The Next, which covers women’s basketball, reported that Gray, 28, will sign a five-year contract with the Aces. She was an All-Star from 2017 to 2019 with the Sparks. Last season, the 5-foot-11-inch Gray averaged 14 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

McBride, 28, had spent her entire career in the Aces’ organization, going back to when the franchise was based in San Antonio. She was drafted third overall in 2014 and averaged double-figure scoring all seven years, including last season when she averaged 12.5 points. She is a three-time All-Star with a career average of 14.7 points.

McBride told WSlam that she was signing with the Lynx “to take my game to the next level.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
2
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
3
Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list
Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list
4
CARTOON: Demonstrations in Russia
CARTOON: Demonstrations in Russia
5
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
He brought $5 for dinner date. She’s now charged with attempted murder, arson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST