Aces to lose Kayla McBride, add Chelsea Gray

Guard Kayla McBride had spent her entire career in the Aces’ organization, going back to when the franchise was based in San Antonio. She averaged 12.5 points last season.

Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) moves the ball against Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Sparks Chelsea Gray #12 in action against the New York Liberty during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in White Plains, N.Y. The Liberty won the game 83-78. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Las Vegas Aces forward Tamera Young (1) defends the lane from Los Angeles Sparks guard Chelsea Gray (12) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Aces are losing star guard Kayla McBride to the Minnesota Lynx, but are adding an All-Star in the backcourt in Chelsea Gray from the Los Angeles Sparks.

WNBA free agents can begin signing with teams Monday.

The Next, which covers women’s basketball, reported that Gray, 28, will sign a five-year contract with the Aces. She was an All-Star from 2017 to 2019 with the Sparks. Last season, the 5-foot-11-inch Gray averaged 14 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Multiple league sources tell @TheNextHoops that Chelsea Gray has decided to go to @LVAces. Interest first reported here: #WNBA https://t.co/mQs9NbbMLg — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) January 28, 2021

McBride, 28, had spent her entire career in the Aces’ organization, going back to when the franchise was based in San Antonio. She was drafted third overall in 2014 and averaged double-figure scoring all seven years, including last season when she averaged 12.5 points. She is a three-time All-Star with a career average of 14.7 points.

McBride told WSlam that she was signing with the Lynx “to take my game to the next level.”

Kayla McBride has agreed to terms with Minnesota, and she’s championship ready. pic.twitter.com/7kThOlHCEr — WSLAM (@wslam) January 27, 2021

