Aces veteran, playoff hero returns hungrier than ever

Riquna Williams is entering her 11th WNBA season, but she’s as excited as she’s ever been to prove herself on the court afte an injury-disrupted 2022 season.

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) celebrates after scoring a key 3-point goal during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) shoots a 3-point goal during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Riquna Williams has been texting the Aces’ coaching staff all offseason.

The messages emphasize how excited the veteran guard is to get back onto the court and show the coaches what she can do with a full preseason.

The 32-year-old — a key part of the Aces’ run to their first WNBA title — said she is as motivated as ever as she enters her 11th season in the league. After a successful overseas season in Turkey, she figures to be a core part of the Aces’ rotation again this season.

Williams’ 2022 campaign got off to a difficult start. The former Miami (Florida) guard played in only four games during May and June because of a foot injury.

“I had the injury early, and I sat out for a long time,” Williams said. “So that kind of dropped my energy, my confidence.”

Williams has also been sidelined to open this season’s training camp, but only as a precaution for her back. Aces coaches have told her there’s no rush for her return, but Williams is already counting down the days until she’s back on the hardwood.

“She’s a pro,” assistant coach Natalie Nakase said. “When you’re a pro, you take everything into consideration from your body and your mind. She’s ready to go.”

Williams’ foot injury at the start of last season was difficult partially because her timeline to return kept being pushed back. She had to watch while the rest of the team ran out to a 13-2 start, and the 5-foot-7-inch sharpshooter appeared in only two of those games before she returned to the injured list.

She finally made her full return in late June, and then proved herself in the playoffs.

Williams scored 20 points in the final two games of the semifinal series against the Seattle Storm, including a big 3 with 8.9 seconds remaining in Game 3 to help set up Jackie Young’s game-tying layup.

Williams then poured in 17 points on five 3-pointers during the championship-clinching game against the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals.

“She’s always constantly challenging herself to be better and better,” Nakase said. “What coach wouldn’t love that? She’s never satisfied, she always wants to improve, and that’s what we’re going to need. We won last year, and now the stakes and everything are going to be tougher.”

Playing with Ormanspor in Turkey this offseason, Williams played heavier minutes than she does with the Aces and had a particularly good campaign in the EuroCup, averaging 21.4 points. Williams also shot 58.1 percent on two-point field goals and 35.7 percent from 3 in five games.

“I got my confidence back,” she said.

Williams returned from Europe to the Aces’ new practice facility. She said she’s never had access to training equipment or individualized workout programs like the Aces can now offer. She thinks it might even extend her career.

“I’m getting older, that’s the biggest thing,” she said. “But to have all these resources here — I was saying maybe I’d retire soon, but I could go a little longer having all this.”

