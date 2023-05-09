84°F
Aces

Aces waive 3 players, including lone 2023 draft pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 4:54 pm
 
Alabama's Brittany Davis (23) goes up to the basket as Baylor's Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (5) d ...
Alabama's Brittany Davis (23) goes up to the basket as Baylor's Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (5) defends in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

The Aces waived guards Aisha Sheppard and Brittany Davis and forward Courtney Range on Tuesday as they began paring down their roster for the May 20 season opener.

Sheppard, a second-round draft pick in 2022, helped the Aces win the WNBA championship during her rookie season. The former Virginia Tech guard played in 23 games, averaging 1.5 points and 0.6 rebounds.

Davis, a two-time All-Southeastern Conference player at Alabama, was the Aces’ only selection in April’s draft, taken with the final pick of the third round.

Range, an overseas veteran, was a training camp invitee signed to add depth in the frontcourt following a successful season in Switzerland.

The Aces now have 12 players on their roster, but will likely carry only 11 because of the salary cap. Rosters must be finalized by May 18.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

