Aces waive center before WNBA opener

The Aces waived center Victoria Macaulay two days after announcing her signing

Nigeria's Victoria Macaulay shoots during a women's basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Two days after announcing her signing, center Victoria Macaulay was waived by the Aces, the said Thursday.

A 6-foot-4 post player who most recently played in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky in 2019, Macaulay also starred for Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Aces will only have 10 active players for Friday’s season-opening game against the Phoenix Mercury.

