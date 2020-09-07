111°F
Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2020 - 2:15 pm
 

Game day

What: Aces (14-4) vs. Indiana Fever (5-14)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: ESPN2

About the Aces: They enter the final week of the season hoping to finish with one of the top two seeds and automatically advance to the semifinals. They have several WNBA award candidates, including Bill Laimbeer for Coach of the Year, A’ja Wilson for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, Dearica Hamby for what would be her second straight Sixth Woman of the Year and Jackie Young for Most Improved. They won the first meeting with Indiana 98-79 on Aug. 11.

About the Fever: Their playoff hopes are fading as they’re two games behind eighth-place Dallas with three games remaining. Kelsey Mitchell has been a standout all season and averages 17.5 points per game. Tiffany Mitchell (13.3), Candice Dupree (11.9) and Teaira McCowan (10.9) also average in double figures. Julie Allemand is a Rookie of the Year candidate with 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

