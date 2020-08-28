Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

The Aces, who are a half-game out of first place in the WNBA standings, will look to take care of business against last-place New York.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride (21) goes up for a shot in front of Dallas Wings guard Marina Mabrey as Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Aces game day

What: Aces (11-3) vs. New York Liberty (2-12)

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network, MyLVTV

About the Aces: They are a half-game out of first place in the WNBA standings, but they struggled with the Liberty in the teams’ first matchup. They trailed by as many as 12 and by four with 2:07 left, but A’ja Wilson’s basket with 6.9 seconds left gave her 31 points and the Aces a 78-76 win. Wilson is the only player in the league in the top five in points (20.3, second), rebounds (8.8, third) and blocks (1.5, third) per game.

About the Liberty: They have struggled all season and have played most of it without rookie guard Sabrina Ionescu, the top overall pick in the draft. Layshia Clarendon leads four double-figure scorers with 12.6 per game and adds a team-high 4.3 assists, and Amanda Zauhi B, who had 20 points and nine rebounds in the first meeting against the Aces, is seventh in the league with 8.2 rebounds and fifth in blocks with 1.4 per game.

