99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Aces

Game day: Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2020 - 11:02 am
 

Aces game day

What: Aces (11-3) vs. New York Liberty (2-12)

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network, MyLVTV

About the Aces: They are a half-game out of first place in the WNBA standings, but they struggled with the Liberty in the teams’ first matchup. They trailed by as many as 12 and by four with 2:07 left, but A’ja Wilson’s basket with 6.9 seconds left gave her 31 points and the Aces a 78-76 win. Wilson is the only player in the league in the top five in points (20.3, second), rebounds (8.8, third) and blocks (1.5, third) per game.

About the Liberty: They have struggled all season and have played most of it without rookie guard Sabrina Ionescu, the top overall pick in the draft. Layshia Clarendon leads four double-figure scorers with 12.6 per game and adds a team-high 4.3 assists, and Amanda Zauhi B, who had 20 points and nine rebounds in the first meeting against the Aces, is seventh in the league with 8.2 rebounds and fifth in blocks with 1.4 per game.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter

MOST READ
1
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
More than 500 visitors to Nevada infected with COVID-19
2
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
Golden Knights, NHL join forces to protest racial injustice
3
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
Homebuilder breaks ground on 55-and-older community in Summerlin
4
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
Woman arrested in $1M theft from Las Vegas poker pro Esfandiari
5
Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium
Here’s an early taste of the food offerings at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST