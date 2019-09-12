93°F
Las Vegas Aces lead WNBA in merchandise sold

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2019 - 2:11 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2019 - 2:16 pm

The Aces sold the most merchandise in the WNBA this season, the league announced Thursday.

Aces forward A’ja Wilson had the second-most popular jersey, trailing Washington Mystics star Elena Della Donne. The Aces’ Liz Cambage, Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride finished sixth, seventh and 10th in jersey sales.

The Minnesota Lynx were second and Seattle Storm third in sales.

Last year, the Aces sold the second-most merchandise in its first season in Las Vegas.

Rankings are determined by WNBAStore.com sales since the start of the season.

The Aces (21-13), the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, host the Chicago Sky at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2014.

