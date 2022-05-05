92°F
Meet the Aces: 2022 roster breakdown

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2022 - 2:07 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2022 - 2:46 pm
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon speaks to her player after team’s practice at the ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon speaks to her player after team's practice at the Cox Pavilion Monday, April 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Nigeria's Victoria Macaulay shoots during a women's basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olym ...
Nigeria's Victoria Macaulay shoots during a women's basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.

Kierstan Bell

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Kierstan Bell #1 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during media ...
Position: Guard

Position: Guard

Size: 6-1, 176

Age: 22

College: Florida Gulf Coast

Experience: Rookie

Career stats: None

Player Profile: A big wing who averaged more than 22 points per game in her final two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast. Shot an efficient 35.8 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21, but dropped significantly to 28.6 percent in 2021-22.

Sydney Colson

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during media ...
Position: Guard

Position: Guard

Size: 5-8, 140

Age: 32

College: Texas A&M

Experience: Eighth year

Career stats: 3.3 points, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 40.5 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: Most recently played during the 2020 season with the Chicago Sky. A steady veteran point guard who appeared 33 times for Las Vegas during the 2019 season.

Chelsea Gray

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during media ...
Position: Guard

Position: Guard

Size: 5-11, 170

Age: 29

College: Duke

Experience: Eighth year

Career stats: 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 45.6 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: A four-time WNBA All-Star who provides valuable playmaking and skill running an offense. Consistent 3-point shooter who hit 38 percent of her 3s and started 32 games for Las Vegas in 2021.

Dearica Hamby

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Dearica Hamby #5 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during media ...
Position: Forward

Position: Forward

Size: 6-3, 189

Age: 28

College: Wake Forest

Experience: Eighth year

Career stats: 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 47.7 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: A versatile player who guards multiple positions and has shined off the bench, winning two Sixth Woman of the Year awards. Selected to her first All-Star team in 2021.

Theresa Plaisance

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Theresa Plaisance #55 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during m ...
Position: Forward

Position: Forward

Size: 6-5, 200

Age: 29

College: Louisiana State

Experience: Ninth year

Career stats: 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 36.2 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: A versatile player who can stretch the floor out to the 3-point line when necessary. Played in 31 games for the Washington Mystics during 2021.

Kelsey Plum

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during media d ...
Position: Guard

Position: Guard

Size: 5-8, 145

Age: 27

College: Washington

Experience: Fifth year

Career stats: 10.1 points, 3.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 40.2 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: The reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year with a lightning quick first step. Former No. 1 overall pick averaged career highs in points and steals after moving to the bench during the 2021 season.

Aisha Sheppard

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Aisha Sheppard #4 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during media ...
Position: Guard

Position: Guard

Size: 5-9, 145

Age: 23

College: Virginia Tech

Experience: Rookie

Career stats: None

Player Profile: A sharpshooting rookie who’s floor-spacing ability helped the second-round pick earn a roster spot. Hokies all-time leader in points and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career 3-point record holder.

Kiah Stokes

New York Liberty center Kiah Stokes (41) sets up a play during the first half of a WNBA basketb ...
New York Liberty center Kiah Stokes (41) sets up a play during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.

Position: Center

Size: 6-3, 191

Age: 29

College: Connecticut

Experience: Seventh year

Career stats: 4.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 52.4 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: A rebounding-focused center who’s efficient near the basket and offers some rim protection. Started two games for the Aces during the 2021 playoffs.

Riquna Williams

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Riquna Williams #2 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during medi ...
Position: Guard

Position: Guard

Size: 5-7, 165

Age: 31

College: Miami

Experience: 10th year

Career stats: 10.9 points, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 38.5 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: A veteran guard who’s consistently been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league for years. Highly coveted free agent who chose to return to Las Vegas after starting 32 games during the 2021 season.

A’ja Wilson

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during media d ...
Position: Forward

Position: Forward

Size: 6-4, 195

Age: 25

College: South Carolina

Experience: Fifth year

Career stats: 19.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 46.4 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: One of the most dominant players in the league ever since her selection as the No. 1 pick in 2018. Averaged a career-high 9.3 rebounds in 2021 to go with 18.3 points and 3.1 assists.

Jackie Young

LAS VEGAS - MAY 02: Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a head shot during media d ...
Position: Guard

Position: Guard

Size: 6-0, 165

Age: 24

College: Notre Dame

Experience: Fourth year

Career stats: 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 44.3 field-goal percentage

Player Profile: Another former No. 1 overall pick. Quietly established herself as a strong contributor during 2021 with 32 starts and career highs in points, steals, and field goal percentage.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

