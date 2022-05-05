Meet the Aces: 2022 roster breakdown
Ahead of the Aces’ first game against the Phoenix Mercury Friday, learn a little bit about the team.
Kierstan Bell
Position: Guard
Size: 6-1, 176
Age: 22
College: Florida Gulf Coast
Experience: Rookie
Career stats: None
Player Profile: A big wing who averaged more than 22 points per game in her final two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast. Shot an efficient 35.8 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21, but dropped significantly to 28.6 percent in 2021-22.
Sydney Colson
Position: Guard
Size: 5-8, 140
Age: 32
College: Texas A&M
Experience: Eighth year
Career stats: 3.3 points, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 40.5 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: Most recently played during the 2020 season with the Chicago Sky. A steady veteran point guard who appeared 33 times for Las Vegas during the 2019 season.
Chelsea Gray
Position: Guard
Size: 5-11, 170
Age: 29
College: Duke
Experience: Eighth year
Career stats: 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 45.6 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: A four-time WNBA All-Star who provides valuable playmaking and skill running an offense. Consistent 3-point shooter who hit 38 percent of her 3s and started 32 games for Las Vegas in 2021.
Dearica Hamby
Position: Forward
Size: 6-3, 189
Age: 28
College: Wake Forest
Experience: Eighth year
Career stats: 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 47.7 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: A versatile player who guards multiple positions and has shined off the bench, winning two Sixth Woman of the Year awards. Selected to her first All-Star team in 2021.
Theresa Plaisance
Position: Forward
Size: 6-5, 200
Age: 29
College: Louisiana State
Experience: Ninth year
Career stats: 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 36.2 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: A versatile player who can stretch the floor out to the 3-point line when necessary. Played in 31 games for the Washington Mystics during 2021.
Kelsey Plum
Position: Guard
Size: 5-8, 145
Age: 27
College: Washington
Experience: Fifth year
Career stats: 10.1 points, 3.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 40.2 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: The reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year with a lightning quick first step. Former No. 1 overall pick averaged career highs in points and steals after moving to the bench during the 2021 season.
Aisha Sheppard
Position: Guard
Size: 5-9, 145
Age: 23
College: Virginia Tech
Experience: Rookie
Career stats: None
Player Profile: A sharpshooting rookie who’s floor-spacing ability helped the second-round pick earn a roster spot. Hokies all-time leader in points and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career 3-point record holder.
Kiah Stokes
Position: Center
Size: 6-3, 191
Age: 29
College: Connecticut
Experience: Seventh year
Career stats: 4.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 52.4 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: A rebounding-focused center who’s efficient near the basket and offers some rim protection. Started two games for the Aces during the 2021 playoffs.
Riquna Williams
Position: Guard
Size: 5-7, 165
Age: 31
College: Miami
Experience: 10th year
Career stats: 10.9 points, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 38.5 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: A veteran guard who’s consistently been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league for years. Highly coveted free agent who chose to return to Las Vegas after starting 32 games during the 2021 season.
A’ja Wilson
Position: Forward
Size: 6-4, 195
Age: 25
College: South Carolina
Experience: Fifth year
Career stats: 19.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 46.4 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: One of the most dominant players in the league ever since her selection as the No. 1 pick in 2018. Averaged a career-high 9.3 rebounds in 2021 to go with 18.3 points and 3.1 assists.
Jackie Young
Position: Guard
Size: 6-0, 165
Age: 24
College: Notre Dame
Experience: Fourth year
Career stats: 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 44.3 field-goal percentage
Player Profile: Another former No. 1 overall pick. Quietly established herself as a strong contributor during 2021 with 32 starts and career highs in points, steals, and field goal percentage.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.