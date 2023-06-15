The greatest moments since the Aces relocated to Las Vegas

The Aces have only been in Las Vegas since 2018, but they’ve already created some incredible memories.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson holds up the WNBA Championship trophy during a parade Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, on the Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are the top 5 in franchise’s history since moving to Las Vegas ahead of the 2018 season.

5. Drafting a generational talent

What better way to introduce a sports franchise to a new city than with a brand new, generationally-gifted talent?

That’s exactly what the Aces and the city of Las Vegas got when the franchise landed A’ja Wilson with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 WNBA draft, the franchise’s first draft after moving to Las Vegas.

Wilson has been everything the Aces and the WNBA could ask for since being drafted out of South Carolina. Not only has Wilson emerged as one of the greatest talents of her generation, she’s embraced the city of Las Vegas since the minute she was drafted, ending her first interview as a member of the Aces by looking into the camera and saying, “What happens in Sin City stays in Sin City.”

4. Young’s last-second layup

Jackie Young’s miraculous, buzzer-beating layup at the end of regulation in last year’s WNBA semifinals against Seattle capped one of the most exciting games in the franchise’s Las Vegas history.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Young escaped her defender with the Aces trailing by two points and 1.8 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime. Young’s Seattle stunner punctuated a frenetic, back-and-forth final quarter with both teams exchanging clutch baskets, but the Aces took the lead in overtime to win 110-98 and take command of the series and eventually claim a finals berth.

3. Hammon’s jersey retirement

How relocated teams deal with history is always an intriguing topic. Becky Hammon made a name for herself with the San Antonio Stars, the franchise’s previous iteration. The organization retired her number in Texas, but there was no guarantee the Aces would honor her in a similar way as they tried to build their own identity.

The Aces put any questions to bed during the 2021 season, raising Hammon’s number to the rafters of Michelob Ultra Arena.

“It’s just one of the biggest honors as an athlete that you can have,” Hammon said, “to be remembered for your impact, how you played the game, the passion you had for your teammates and your coaches.”

Of course, the jersey retirement was also the beginning of the team’s recruitment of Hammon to become the coach, which culminated in a championship in 2022.

2. The Hamby Heave

The Aces’ first signature moment in Las Vegas, Dearica Hamby’s miraculous, game-winning shot at the Thomas & Mack Center against the Chicago Sky during the 2019 playoffs helped energize the fan base.

While Hamby is no longer on the team, the heave will live long in the memory of Aces fans and is a foundational piece of the Aces’ early identity in Las Vegas.

1. Championship parade

After bringing the first major league professional championship to the city of Las Vegas, the Aces shut down part of The Strip to celebrate with thousands of eager fans.

The parade featured loads of memorable moments itself, from Kelsey Plum’s cigar to A’ja Wilson’s t-shirt, but the entire event demonstrated the city’s love for the team and women’s basketball.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.