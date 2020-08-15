Three takeaways from the Aces’ 88-73 win over Washington

The Aces slogged through their earliest start time of the season, but they put the game away early with a 16-3 run to end the first quarter.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, center, looks to pass between Washington Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell, left, and forward Tianna Hawkins (21) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Washington Mystics guard Emma Meesseman steals a ball from Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Washington Mystics forward Essence Carson, goes up for a shot in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins, right, dives for a loose ball in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Danielle Robinson (3) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) blocks a shot by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young as Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell (5) watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer, left, argues a call by an official as center Carolyn Swords (4) waits to enter the game during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins (21) deflects a shot by Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Washington Mystics forward Essence Carson, left, and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young fight for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Washington Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell loses her balance while defended by Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry is fouled by Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins, left, while driving to the basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, right, goes up for a shot in front of Washington Mystics guard Emma Meesseman during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Members of the Las Vegas Aces honor Michelle Cusseaux with a moment of silence before a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The best way Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer could describe Saturday’s game was to say, “We got through this one.”

The Aces prevailed, outscoring the Washington Mystics 88-73 to post their seventh straight win. Jackie Young’s 16 points led a balanced attack that had five Aces in double figures.

“It was a tough slog,” Laimbeer said. “Everybody was thrown off their timetable for a 12 o’clock (EDT) start. I was tired, I’m sure the players are tired. We didn’t have that spring in our step. Maybe a nap in the afternoon would have gotten us there, but it wasn’t in the cards.”

The Aces (8-2) shot 53.6 percent and only two of their 10 turnovers came in the first half as they built their lead. The Mystics, who dropped their seventh straight, shot 38.2 percent, including 8-for-28 for 28.6 percent from the 3-point line, and turned it over 18 times.

Dearica Hamby had 14 points and five assists, A’ja Wilson and Sugar Rodgers added 12 points apiece. Angel McCoughtry had 11. Wilson also had four steal, and Danielle Robinson had seven assists.

Ariel Atkins scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half to lead Washington (3-7).

Here are three takeaways.

Blessing in disguise

Since they won it, the earliest start the Aces have on the schedule this season might have been a blessing in disguise. They’ll have their first day off in nearly two weeks Sunday and won’t play again until Tuesday night.

“It’ll be nice to just get some extra recovery in and prepare for Chicago on Tuesday,” Young said. “This is a much-needed break after games every other day for two weeks, so it’ll be nice just to let our bodies rest.”

The next-earliest start time for the Aces will be 3 p.m. EDT, which will come next Saturday, Aug. 22, against the league-leading Seattle Storm.

Taking care of the ball

Laimbeer has harped on the Aces cutting down their turnovers, and in a game against a reeling team like the Mystics, it was key to not give them any help.

The Aces turned the ball over 10 times, four under their season average, and didn’t have one until 17 minutes into the game. That helped them during a 16-3 run to end the first quarter and in maintaining a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

High and low for Meesseman

In the first meeting between the teams, an 83-77 Las Vegas win, Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 24 points and almost single-handedly kept the Mystics in the game.

Meesseman, last year’s WNBA Finals MVP, was held in check this time, scoring a season-low two points on 1-for-8 shooting.

“We switched a lot more on her, but they’re not playing well as a team,” Laimbeer said. “So you can focus more on a Meesseman and try to take her out of the game. I thought A’ja did a really good job early on, and then it just falls apart for a team like that.”

The Mystics were down to eight available players for Saturday’s game, and the Aces’ depth helped wear them down.

Up next

The Aces will meet the Chicago Sky at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Sky won the first meeting 88-86 in the season opener July 26.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.