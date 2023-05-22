94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Athletics

After racial slur on air, A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper let go

By Josh Dubow The Associated Press
May 22, 2023 - 2:41 pm
 
Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Cincin ...
Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Cincinnati Reds in Oakland, Calif., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Kuiper was suspended by the network this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement Monday. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

A person familiar with the investigation said “the decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity and didn’t divulge specific details because the network had not publicly disclosed the results of the investigation.

Kuiper apologized on the air later in that game without getting into specifics, saying he said something that “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to.” He later issued a statement through the network when he was suspended, saying: “I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”

Kuiper has been calling A’s games in the Bay Area for the last 20 years. He is the younger brother of former major leaguer and Giants announcer Duane Kuiper.

MOST READ
1
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
2
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
3
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
4
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
5
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A’s broadcaster suspended after apparent racial slur
A’s broadcaster suspended after apparent racial slur
Las Vegas fans excited for MLB, but not necessarily the A’s
Las Vegas fans excited for MLB, but not necessarily the A’s
Games ‘for free’: Golden Knights unveil new local TV package
Games ‘for free’: Golden Knights unveil new local TV package
How low can they go? A’s setting records with sparse crowds in Oakland
How low can they go? A’s setting records with sparse crowds in Oakland
Athletics GM bullish on playing in same city as Aviators
Athletics GM bullish on playing in same city as Aviators
Are you ready for some ‘Tuesday Night Football’ from NFL?
Are you ready for some ‘Tuesday Night Football’ from NFL?