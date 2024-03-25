A’s hire firm to lead Las Vegas ballpark ticket, suite sales

The Oakland Athletics have hired Legends to oversee premium seating and ticket sales of the team’s Las Vegas ballpark, scheduled to open for the 2028 season.

An artist's rendering of the Oakland Athletics' planned Las Vegas ballpark. (Athletics)

Legends will hire staff in Las Vegas dedicated to ticket and suite sales for the A’s $1.5 billion, 33,000-fan capacity stadium located on the site of the Tropicana.

“We are excited to embark on this long-term partnership that will lead to the opening of our transformational ballpark in Las Vegas,” A’s president Dave Kaval said in a statement. “Legends’ extensive industry experience and intricate knowledge of the local market will help us create products that meet the needs of our fans while building a successful ballpark experience.”

Legends is a hospitality group with ties to several sports facilities worldwide. Its majority owner is private equity firm Sixth Street, with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner owning 49 percent of the company.

Legends has ties beyond the A’s in Las Vegas. The company assisted the Raiders in suite sales for Allegiant Stadium and last year acquired ASM Global, which operates Allegiant Stadium. Legends was also the official retail merchandise concessionaire of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

The A’s also used Legends through its sports facility marketing arm CSL International to conduct market research in Southern Nevada when the club’s relocation search began in 2021.

“From the moment we started working with Dave and his team on our initial feasibility study, there has been alignment in our data-driven approach in optimizing design and marketing strategy,” Mike Ondrejko, president of Legends Global Sales, said in a statement. “We are excited to build on this collaboration by applying our global experience and expertise to serve the A’s on the sales execution of their new stadium.”

The A’s are scheduled to begin construction on the ballpark in April 2025, with plans to have it ready for the 2028 season.

