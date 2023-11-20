A’s John Fisher says he has no intentions of selling team

A provision in the A’s relocation approval noted that if owner John Fisher sold the team before moving to Las Vegas that he would have to pay MLB 20 percent of the sale price.

Athletics owner John Fisher speaks during a news conference after a Major League Baseball owners meeting in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher said Monday he has no intentions of selling the team before it moves to Las Vegas or thereafter.

A provision in the A’s relocation approval by MLB team owners last week noted that if Fisher were to sell the team before its planned 2028 arrival in Southern Nevada that he would have to pay MLB 20 percent of the sale price.

Fisher said selling the team hasn’t crossed his mind, adding that he hopes to add to the championship culture created by the back-to-back WNBA champion Aces and Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights.

“I want my family to own the A’s long into the future,” Fisher told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are committed to building a state-of-the-art ballpark on the Strip and bringing more championships to Southern Nevada.”

Following their unanimous relocation approval by the 30 owners, the A’s are expected to announce their Las Vegas stadium architect soon.

The team also will finalize various agreements with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority in the next several months to open up the ability to tap into the $380 million in public funding designated by Senate Bill 1 for the $1.5 billion ballpark. Fisher also will need to finance the more than $1 billion that he will be putting toward the project. He has said he’s working with Goldman Sachs on that process.

Construction on the ballpark can’t begin until the Tropicana is demolished. The definite timeline for that has yet to be determined. But Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture that serves as the construction manager on the Las Vegas stadium, noted plans were to begin construction in April 2025 and be completed in January 2028.

That would peg demolition to begin between early and the end of 2024 to meet the planned construction start date.

