A’s Las Vegas ballpark funding bill set to be heard Monday

The public will have their first in-person shot Monday to chime in on the Oakland Athletics’ ballpark financing bill.

An artist rendering of what the Oakland Athletics Las Vegas ballpark could look like. The $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat stadium is planned to be located on 9 acre of land of the 35-acre Tropicana site. (Oakland Athletics)

Senate Bill 509 is set to be heard Monday at 4 p.m. during a joint meeting of the Senate Committee on Finance and the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means.

Both the Senate and the Assembly must approve of the bill before it gets passed to Gov. Joe Lombardo to sign it into law. The legislative session ends June 5.

Introduced Friday night, SB509 would provide the A’s up to $380 million in public money to go toward their planned $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat, retractable roof stadium. The ballpark would be located on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana Las Vegas site.

Southern Nevada residents can appear in person at Grant Sawyer State Office Building, room 4401, in downtown Las Vegas, to provide their thoughts on the ballpark deal.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Legislature’s website, as the entirety of the 82nd session of the Legislature has.

The public can also indicate if they’re in favor of or oppose SB509 on the Legislature’s website. As of Sunday afternoon, 71 percent of people who provided public feedback indicated they were against the bill, with 28 percent of respondents in favor of the deal.

The A’s are seeking $180 million from the state and $145 million from Clark County. Of those amounts, $90 million of the state’s contribution would be repaid via tax revenues generated on the ballpark site, while $120 million of the county’s portion would be paid by the tax district.

The other $25 million from the county would go toward infrastructure upgrades in and around the ballpark site.

