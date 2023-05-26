A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark images released

The Oakland Athletics provided a glimpse of their Las Vegas vision, releasing renderings of the team’s planned $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat, retractable roof MLB ballpark.

The stadium is set to be situated on 9 acres of land on the southeast corner of the 35-acre Tropicana Las Vegas site.

Fans seated behind home plate will have a Strip-facing view looking toward the outfield, with the back of the stadium facing Harry Reid International Airport.

“From the minute we stepped onto the Tropicana site nearly two years ago, it was immediately obvious what a fantastic fit it would be for a new A’s ballpark in Las Vegas,” Brad Schrock, the A’s director of design and owner of Schrock KC Architecture, said in a statement.

“The natural orientation of the ballpark creates not only some of the best views and connection to the Las Vegas skyline from the seating bowl but also opens up the ballpark to the corner in a way that creates opportunities for an amazing energetic public space with open and expansive views into the ballpark.”

A’s President Dave Kaval noted that this is the first conceptual design of the ballpark and the features could change before construction begins.

“We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement,” Kaval said. “It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth and fostering investments in the community.”

It was announced this week that state and Clark County leaders reached a tentative agreement with the A’s on a stadium funding package.

That agreement includes up to $380 million in public financing, including $180 million from the state and $145 million from Clark County. Of those amounts, $90 million of the state’s contribution would be repaid via tax revenues generated on the ballpark site, while $120 million of the county’s portion would be paid by the tax district.

The other $25 million from the county would go toward infrastructure upgrades in and around the ballpark site.

The bill containing the funding mechanisms could be introduced to the Legislature as soon as Friday.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Nevada governor, legislative leaders, Clark County commissioners and the Southern Nevada communities as we move forward with plans on our new home,” Kaval said,

