A’s officials to return to Southern Nevada for meetings

As the Oakland Athletics ballpark saga continues on parallel paths in Oakland and Las Vegas, team officials will again be in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval before a baseball game between the Athletics and the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

El presidente de los A's de Oakland, Dave Kaval, habla sobre el estado actual del equipo, la ubicación y las posibilidades futuras antes de que se enfrenten a los Boston Red Sox en el RingCentral Coliseum el viernes 2 de julio de 2021, en Oakland. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oakland A's President Dave Kaval talks about the current state of the team, location and future possibilities before they face the Boston Red Sox at RingCentral Coliseum on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Oakland. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the Oakland Athletics ballpark saga continues on parallel paths in Oakland and Las Vegas, team officials will again be in Southern Nevada this week.

A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval will be in the Las Vegas Valley Thursday for a one-day trip, a team spokesperson said Tuesday.

Plans call for A’s brass to meet with elected officials from both Clark County and Henderson, the spokesperson said.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft confirmed he would be meeting with the team Thursday. An A’s spokesperson said they’ll meet with Henderson Mayor Debra March that same day.

Naft didn’t elaborate on what the meeting would entail.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she has no plans to meet with the A’s on this trip.

This will mark the team’s sixth visit to the valley as they explore possible relocation to the area.

Kaval noted late last month that the team was frustrated with Alameda County after it announced it wasn’t going to vote on joining the city of Oakland in a proposed tax district this month as hoped.

The tax district would help fund infrastructure costs tied to building a possible $12 billion, mixed-use project at Howard Terminal. Plans there include a $1 billion, 35,000-seat, open-air stadium.

As it stands, the A’s are also still at odds with Oakland officials on their proposed ballpark term sheet, which they approved in July. The team and the city continue negotiating the terms on that offer sheet, including how infrastructure costs would be financed.

In Las Vegas the team is researching a similar sized stadium, but one with either a retractable or fixed roof to deal with the weather elements the area presents.

Kaval has said the team is interested in various potential stadium sites spread out across the valley, including on Las Vegas Boulevard and in Henderson, Summerlin and downtown Las Vegas.

The A’s have met with key players in the gaming and tourism industry, key elected officials, including Gov. Steve Sisolak, and various land owners on previous trips.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.