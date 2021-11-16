75°F
Big League Weekend returning to Las Vegas Ballpark

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2021 - 11:44 am
 
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) drives a ball to right field in the second innin ...
Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) drives a ball to right field in the second inning during a Major League Baseball game with the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Fans work for position to catch a ball tossed by an Oakland Athletics player during a Big Leagu ...
Fans work for position to catch a ball tossed by an Oakland Athletics player during a Big League Weekend game versus the Cleveland Indians at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Oakland Athletics Edwin Diaz, left, rounds third base after hitting a home run in the 8th innin ...
Oakland Athletics Edwin Diaz, left, rounds third base after hitting a home run in the 8th inning during a Major League Baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Big League Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Big League Weekend is coming back to Las Vegas.

After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas Ballpark is set to host Big League Weekend in 2022.

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Oakland Athletics on March 12-13 at 1:05 p.m.

“Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said.

Tickets for Big League Weekend are available now by calling the Aviators ticket office at 702-943-7200.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com.

THE LATEST