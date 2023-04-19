Former Aviator dazzles in MLB debut, topping 100 mph 15 times

Mason Miller’s meteoric rise to the majors was completed after a brief but impressive showing with the Aviators. Miller made his MLB debut Wednesday against the Cubs.

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mason Miller throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mason Miller throws against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mason Miller takes the field to warm up before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Mason Miller is already throwing triple-digit heat in the majors after a short stay in Las Vegas.

Miller — the No. 3-ranked prospect in the Oakland Athletics organization, according to MLB.com — was promoted to join the MLB club Tuesday and made his first start Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Miller went 4⅓ innings in his MLB debut, allowing four hits, two earned runs and a walk while striking out five in the A’s 12-2 loss. He topped 100 mph on 15 pitches, MLB.com reported, with a high of 102.5.

The call-up caps a meteoric rise for Miller, who was selected by the A’s in the third round of the 2021 draft. The 24-year-old right-hander has appeared in only 11 games in the minor leagues and just three games at the Triple-A level, becoming the first member of the A’s 2021 draft class to make his MLB debut.

Miller began this season at Double-A Midland after rising all the way from the rookie league to Triple-A in 2022. He was promoted to the Aviators after one start with the RockHounds. In his lone Triple-A start this season, Miller went five innings, allowing no hits, runs or walks while striking out 11 against Salt Lake on Friday.

Miller had 19 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings of minor league work this season.

The Pittsburgh native spent four seasons at Waynesburg University, a Division III school in Pennsylvania. Miller transferred to Gardner-Webb for his final season, where he impressed enough to become a third-round pick.

He joins a roster whose pitchers have struggled this season. Entering Wednesday, the A’s pitching staff had an MLB-worst 7.47 ERA.

