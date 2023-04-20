Oakland mayor: A’s negotiations ‘ceasing’ following Las Vegas land agreement

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said negotiations with the Athletics have ended following the MLB team announcing its Las Vegas ballpark site land agreement.

A’s President Dave Kaval told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday that the team entered into a binding purchase agreement on 49 acres of land in Las Vegas, located just west of the Strip. The intent is to construct a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat retractable roof stadium and ancillary development on the site. Hope is to begin play at the stadium for the 2027 MLB season.

Late Wednesday evening, when news broke of the land agreement, Thao released a statement sharing her disapproval of the A’s Southern Nevada happenings, while also touting the work city officials have done to secure funding for the Howard Terminal site, where the A’s were looking to build a ballpark in the Bay Area.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished as a city, including securing a fully entitled site and over $375 million in new infrastructure investment that will benefit Oakland and its port for generations to come,” Thao said in a statement. “In a time of budget deficits, I refuse to compromise the safety and well-being of our residents. Given these realities, we are ceasing negotiations and moving forward on alternatives for the redevelopment of Howard Terminal.”

Since Thao took office in January, there had been little communication about the dealings with the A’s in regards to the planned $12 billion Howard Terminal site. Despite that, she noted in her statement that the two sides were making progress on their dealings.

“In the last three months, we’ve made significant strides to close the deal,” Thao said. “ Yet, it is clear to me that the A’s have no intention of staying in Oakland and have simply been using this process to try to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas. I am not interested in continuing to play that game — the fans and our residents deserve better.”

A’s President Dave Kaval and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred both disputed that when the land deal was announced Wednesday, citing a lack of progress in Oakland.

“We have spent six years and countless amounts of work trying to get the waterfront ballpark approved there, and the reality is recently there hasn’t been a lot of progress,” Kaval said. “We have a tight deadline imposed by Major League Baseball and we have a path, that we feel especially now that we’ve established a site here in Southern Nevada and we’ve seen the feasibility (studies) that we really want to focus our attention on Las Vegas as an option for the team. And that’s where all of our effort is going right now.”

The A’s will now shift focus to netting a public-private partnership in the Legislature that would lead to the land agreement turning into a land transaction.

In Las Vegas, local political leaders welcomed the A’s announcement with cautious excitement, noting they’re working with the A’s on a deal that would benefit all sides.

“Our leadership at the county management and commissioner level has been working hard through important conversations with the team, legislative leadership, stakeholders in our region, and others to help ensure that the public investment in this opportunity is sound and right for the taxpayers we are charged with serving,” Jennifer Cooper, Clark County spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The county will look to engage in a public dialogue about the planned project that protects taxpayers and brings about community and workforce benefits in the future, Cooper noted.

Working with state and local officials in Nevada has been smooth for Kaval and the A’s. He noted that all parties have been very welcoming and that the team is working toward many of the same goals noted by the county.

“There’s a can-do spirit across all levels of government, whether it’s at the county level or the state level,” Kaval said. “We’ve had tremendous meetings with people and have taken the time to be thoughtful about what options that exist. We want to continue that dialogue in a really positive way, to hopefully achieve a public-private partnership that’s a win for everyone and create economic value to the community, jobs and fiscal benefits. And also brings an MLB team and a big infusion of private capital, because we’re going to be investing well over a $1 billion, plus the land costs making this happen.”

