Aviators beat El Paso 10-9 on 9th-inning single by Tyler Ramirez

EL PASO, Texas — Tyler Ramirez hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 10-9 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday.
Skye Bolt scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Sheldon Neuse and then went to third on a single by Neuse.
Brian Schlitter (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Torres (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
In the losing effort, Josh Naylor, Austin Allen and Jason Vosler each had three hits for El Paso.