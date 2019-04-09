Aviators beat El Paso 10-9 on 9th-inning single by Tyler Ramirez

Tyler Ramirez's run-scoring single in the ninth inning was the difference as the Aviators beat El Paso 10-9 on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

EL PASO, Texas — Tyler Ramirez hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 10-9 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday.

Skye Bolt scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Sheldon Neuse and then went to third on a single by Neuse.

Brian Schlitter (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Torres (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Josh Naylor, Austin Allen and Jason Vosler each had three hits for El Paso.